78 million people visit Makkah, Madinah in one month

Out of all the visitors, 14,875,003 pilgrims performed Umrah.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 22nd January 2026 4:41 pm IST
The General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques on Wednesday, January 21, announced that 78,843,425 people visited Makkah and Madinah in the month of Rajab (the seventh month of the Islamic calendar).

According to Saudi Press Agency, the Grand mosque was visited by 34,954,367, including 54,402 worshipers at the Hijr Ismail (the semi-circular wall adjacent to the Kaaba).

A total of 14,875,003 pilgrims performed Umrah.

As many as 25,074,929 visited the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, while 1,293,867 worshipers prayed in the Rawdah Al-Sharifah.

A total of 2,590,85 pilgrims offered greetings to the Prophet Muhammad and Caliphs Abu Bakr al Siddiq and Umar ibn al-Khattab.

