78 Telangana inmates clear SSC, DG grants them remission

Hyderabad: For the first time, as many as 78 inmates of Telangana prisons have successfully passed SSC through the Open School. Lauding their effort, Dr Soumya Mishra, the Director General of Prisons, has announced special remission, according to a press note released on Wednesday, August 12.

The inmates got the opportunity to pursue studies when the state prison department entered into an MoU with the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

Soon, 108 inmates from Central Prison, Cherlapalli; Central Prison, Nizamabad; and Special Prison for Women, Hyderabad, were enrolled on the Class X (SSC) programme. Government-allocated teachers supported them, with their salaries paid by the Telangana Prisons Department.

The enrolled students underwent a year of structured preparation, with regular classes, mock tests and pre-board examinations, to prepare them for the NIOS SSC examination.

The successful candidates are 56 inmates from Central Prison, Cherlapalli, 15 inmates from Central Prison, Nizamabad, and 7 inmates from the Special Prison for Women, Hyderabad.

Inmates’ success lauded, rewarded

Describing the results as a significant milestone in their journey of education, self-improvement, and rehabilitation, Dr. Soumya Mishra, IPS, Director General of Prisons & Correctional Services, Telangana, distributed certificates to the successful candidates and congratulated them.

Thanking NIOS for its support, Dr Mishra announced Director General’s Remission to all successful inmates as a special incentive and encouragement.

She said the Prisons Department will motivate these successful candidates to continue their education through Senior Secondary (10+2) under the NIOS.

She said another 47 inmates have enrolled for SSC. After completing 10+2, they will also be eligible to pursue undergraduate (B.A.) programmes through the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University Study Centre at Central Prison, Cherlapalli.