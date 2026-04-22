This superstar from Hyderabad is 7th fail, guess who?

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun has grown from a Telugu cinema star into a pan-India icon. Known for his electrifying dance moves, stylish looks, and blockbuster movies, he now enjoys a massive fan base across the country. Whatever he does, whether a movie release, a public appearance, or a social media post, it quickly grabs attention.

Old Video Goes Viral

Recently, an old interview of his brother, Allu Sirish, has gone viral. In that interview, Sirish said that Allu Arjun was a “7th fail” in school. He explained that Bunny was always more interested in sports and other activities than in studies. At the time, no one really talked about it. But now, the video has become a trending topic online.

Posting this for information purposes pic.twitter.com/dRNwaLznPe — Whisky (@TheKalyanFan) April 20, 2026

Fans and Trolls React

Allu Arjun’s fans and fans of other stars started talking about this video. Pawan Kalyan fans, who are sometimes teased by Bunny fans, used this as a chance to troll him. Even Prabhas fans joined in. Many memes and jokes about Bunny’s school days are spreading on social media.

Old Posts Also Shared

Along with the video, some of Allu Arjun’s old tweets are being shared. These posts had small grammar mistakes and casual language. People are using them to make memes. The internet often makes small mistakes go viral for fun.

ID MUBARAK ! — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 18, 2015

My wife said : Thank god ! It's was a Pawan Kalyan song 😂😂😂 imagine if it was someone else's song 😂😂😂 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 29, 2016

Allu Arjun’s fans are defending him. His team has also removed some old videos from social media using copyright strikes. The fan wars continue online, but mostly as jokes and memes.

This trend is mostly for fun and online jokes. Even though people are sharing old videos and posts, Allu Arjun’s talent, hard work, and success on screen remain unchanged. No old video or comment can take away his place as one of India’s most loved stars.