8 Confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi, one of the most popular reality shows in India, is all set to return with its 13th season. The show, which tests the physical and mental strength of its contestants, has always managed to keep its audience on the edge of their seats.

As the show is set to begin its shooting soon, the excitement among fans has only intensified. Several big names from the entertainment industry have been doing rounds on the internet creating a buzz among fans.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestants List 2023

Seven contestants who have confirmed their participation in KKK 13 are —

Anjali Anand

Shiv Thakare

Ruhi Chaturvedi

Anjum Fakih

Arjit Taneja

Soundous Moufakir

Archana Gautam

Nyrra Banerjee

With such a strong line-up of contestants, fans are eagerly waiting for the show to begin. This year, the show is likely to be shot in Argentina and is expected to begin shooting in the coming weeks. It will be interesting to see who emerges as the ultimate Khiladi in this season of the show.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.