8 dead, 8 missing as heavy rains wreak havoc in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Sunday, August 2, said that eight people have died, an equal number were missing and 13 injured in the previous day’s heavy rains which caused landslides, waterlogging and property damage in many parts of the state.

In a statement issued by his office, Satheesan also said that 27 houses were completely destroyed, 196 homes were partially damaged and 5,792 people have been shifted to the 209 relief camps set up across the state.

സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ മഴക്കെടുതി സംബന്ധിച്ച് റവന്യു മന്ത്രിയുമായും ജില്ലകളുടെ ചുമതലയുള്ള മന്ത്രിമാരുമായും ജില്ലാ ഭരണകൂടവുമായും ആശയവിനിമയം തുടരുന്നു. ഇന്നലത്തെ അപേക്ഷിച്ച് മഴ കുറഞ്ഞത് ആശ്വാസകരമാണ്. വെള്ളം കയറിയ സ്ഥലങ്ങളിലെ ശുചീകരണ പ്രവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങള്‍ ആരംഭിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. രാഷ്ട്രീയ പ്രവര്… — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) August 2, 2026

The government will ensure assistance to the families of the deceased and those who have lost their homes and livelihoods, he further said.

The CM said that despite the reduction in rainfall since the previous day, people should be vigilant, especially in the hilly areas.

He also said that people’s representatives and volunteers were actively involved in relief efforts.

A woman offers prayers at the Aluva Siva Temple as floodwaters recede after the Periyar river overflows following heavy rain, in Kochi, Kerala, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Rain subsides, cleaning starts

Satheesan further said that he was communicating with Revenue Minister A P Anilkumar and other ministers assigned to various districts as well as the local administrations in connection with rain-related relief efforts.

The CM said that the subsiding or reduction in rainfall in many parts of the state was a relief and cleaning activities have started in the areas that were flooded or waterlogged.

He urged workers and activists of political parties and voluntary organisations to participate in the cleaning activities and assured all support of the government for the same.

Anilkumar, while speaking to reporters here, also said that following the heavy rains which caused widespread damage and waterlogging in the state, the situation was improving and was under control.

The minister said that damaged roads have been restored for travel in many places, while in some areas there were restrictions on vehicular movements.

He further said that in view of the heavy rainfall, alerts have already been issued for the day in many districts, and preparations to deal with them are in place.

Ayyankunnu receives 320 mm rain

According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), the state received up to 320 mm of rainfall in some parts on Saturday, leading to waterlogging of roads and low-lying areas.

A man paddles a canoe past the inundated Sree Mahadeva Temple in a waterlogged area following heavy rain, in Kochi, Kerala, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. (PTI Photo)

It said that the highest rainfall of 320 mm was at Ayyankunnu area of Kannur district, while many other areas of the northern Malabar region of the state received between 90 mm and 180 mm rains since 3 am on Saturday till midnight.

The rains had resulted in inundation of many low-lying and riverside parts of the state, especially in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Wayanad, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Kannur districts, with water also seen entering homes, according to visuals on TV channels.

BJP leader P C George told a TV channel that his home in Erattupetta in Kottayam district was flooded due to the previous day’s rains and caused damage worth lakhs of rupees.

Rescue personnel and people during a rescue operation following a landslide due to rain triggered floods, in Kottayam, Kerala, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. At least four people were killed while several others were rescued. (PTI Photo)

Shopkeepers claim no warning was given before opening dams

Senior CPI(M) leader K N Balagopal, visiting affected areas in Ranni in Pathanamthitta district, said huge financial loss has occurred to shop owners there due to the flooding caused by the rains.

He also said that hundreds of shop owners there were claiming that no prior warning was given to them about opening of the dams during the rains which resulted in the flooding.

“They are concerned about how they will be compensated for the losses they have suffered,” he said.

Orange alert in 12 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), meanwhile, issued an orange alert for the day in 12 districts of Kerala and a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts.

An orange alert means very heavy rain between 11 cm and 20 cm; and a yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

The weather agency also issued a flash flood warning in the state for the next six hours.

It said that flash floods were likely to occur in isolated parts in all districts of the state between 2 pm and 8 pm.

It also predicted the likelihood of heavy rainfall in the state on August 2, 3 and 6 along with strong winds of speeds between 40 and 50 kmph.

The IMD also cautioned against fishing activities along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast on August 2 and 3 due to the possibility of strong winds of up to 60 kmph speed and rough weather.

Coastal areas, fishermen warned

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) also issued a warning regarding possibility of huge waves of 2.7 to 3.5 meters height along the northern Kerala coast and advised fishermen as well as coastal residents to be vigilant.

On Sunday morning, while the rains subsided, water was yet to recede from the flooded areas in many parts of the state, especially Ranni area of Pathanamthitta district and Kuttanad area in Alappuzha district, leading to people being seen travelling using small boats.

40 homes damaged in Pathanamthitta

The water level of many dams also dropped due to the rains subsiding, leading to closing of the shutters which had been opened on the previous day.

However, the water level in some power generation dams in Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur districts continued to be in red alert status, according to KSDMA.

In Pathanamthitta, the rains caused damage to around 40 homes in 25 villages, most of them in Ranni and Konni areas of the district.

State Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh said that following the heavy rains, an additional team of NDRF was deployed for rescue and relief efforts in the Pathanamthitta and Aranmula area and fire force units were sought from Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad and Ernakulam.

Besides that, fishermen and fishing boats were also deployed in case quick action was required, he said, adding that more attention was being given to Aranmula area as it takes more time for water to recede from there.

The previous day’s heavy rains in Kerala had triggered landslides, inundated low-lying areas, raised water levels in rivers and dams, and prompted authorities to launch large-scale rescue and evacuation operations in affected regions.