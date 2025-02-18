8 Indian celebs who dated Pakistanis: Sania Mirza to Salman Khan

Mumbai: Over the years, the Indian film and sports industries have witnessed several cross-border relationships, with Indian stars finding love in Pakistan and vice versa. While some of these relationships have stood the test of time, others eventually came to an end. Here’s a look at some of the most talked-about romances between Indian and Pakistani celebrities.

Indian Stars and Their Cross-Border Love Stories

1. Salman Khan and Somy Ali

During the 90s, Salman Khan’s relationship with Pakistani actress Somy Ali was the talk of the town. Somy reportedly lived at Salman’s house, and the two dated for over eight years before parting ways in 1999. Their breakup was allegedly due to Salman’s reported alcohol-related issues and obsessive behavior.

2. Zeenat Aman and Imran Khan

Bollywood diva Zeenat Aman and former Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan were in a romantic relationship in the 70s. However, their love story never saw a happy ending, and they eventually moved on with their respective lives.

3. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik

Breaking geographical barriers, Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik tied the knot on April 12, 2010, amid much controversy. The couple welcomed their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018. However, their marriage came to an end in 2024.

4. Imtiaz Ali and Iman Ali

Renowned filmmaker Imtiaz Ali found love in Pakistani model and actress Iman Ali after separating from his wife. The couple was so deeply in love that they even visited Delhi’s Nizamuddin Dargah together. However, after two years of courtship, they called it quits.

5. Amrita Rao and Farhan Saeed

Bollywood actress Amrita Rao, known for films like Vivah and Main Hoon Na, fell in love with Jal band’s lead vocalist, Farhan Saeed, in 2008. They met while shooting for a music video and bonded over time. However, their relationship eventually came to an end.

6. Rekha and Imran Khan

Former Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan also reportedly shared a special bond with Bollywood legend Rekha. In 1985, a newspaper report claimed that Imran was set to marry Rekha. The two were often spotted together, and even Rekha’s mother approved of their relationship. However, they never took the next step.

7. Adnan Sami and Zeba Bakhtiar

Singer and musician Adnan Sami tied the knot with Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar in 1993. They starred together in the Pakistani film Sargam and welcomed their son, Azaan, in 1994. However, their marriage ended in 1996, leading to a custody battle for their son.

While some of these love stories ended on a happy note, others faded with time. Yet, they remain some of the most intriguing cross-border romances in entertainment history.