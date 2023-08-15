8 kids hurt as bus returning from I-Day event overturns in AP

Upon witnessing the incident and hearing cries of the children, the locals broke the glass panes to take them out of the bus.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 15th August 2023 8:10 pm IST
The school bus, carrying 35 students, was returning from an Independence Day

In a tragic incident, eight students were injured as the bus carrying 35 students overturned in Amrutaluru mandal of Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, August 15. Two students are said to be in a critical condition.

Police said that the students were returning home after celebrating Independence Day at a school in the Kuchipudi area. Due to the negligence of the driver, the bus overturned while overtaking another school bus.

Upon witnessing the incident and hearing cries of the children, the locals broke the glass panes to take them out of the bus.

MS Education Academy

The children who were not hurt were taken by their parents while the other children who were injured have been admitted to the hospital, police said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 15th August 2023 8:10 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button