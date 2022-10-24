8 must-try Dosa spots in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is a hub of amazing food. From Biryani to Shawarmas and everything in between, the city has so much to offer for all the food lovers. And also, Hyderabad is a perfect place if you are looking to have some good south Indian breakfast especially the scrumptious, crispy dosas. In this write-up, we’ve got you a list of the best dosa spots in the city to treat your south Indian taste buds! Scroll down and have a look.

Best Dosa Places To Visit In Hyderabad

1. Varalakshmi Tiffins

This place has been very popular among Hyderabadis who regularly visit DLF street food at Gachibowli. They have a variety of south Indian breakfasts. The most sold are their Idlis and Ghee Karam Dosa. They have a few branches in Hyderabad but the most crowded one is at Gachibowli. They also have the infamous ‘Ice Cream Dosa’, so food vloggers turn your cameras on while you are there.

2. Pragati Tiffin Center

Pragati Tiffin Center is one of the most famous places on the list. Their Masala dosa is one of the best in Hyderabad.It is located Near Pragati College, Koti.

3. Ram Ki Bandi

There isn’t anyone who hasn’t heard about the very popular dosa joint, ‘Ram Ki Bandi’. They have a lot of branches in Hyderabad and you can also get it delivered using Swiggy and Zomato. Their Paneer Butter Masala Dosa is considered as one of the best dosas in Hyderabad.

4. Dosa Kodi Kura

This place was opened recently in Madhapur and is trending on Instagram reels. They have specialized in non-veg south Indian breakfast items. Their menu is very different from the usual breakfast places as it has different options like Chicken Curry with Idly and Mutton Kheema Dosa. One of their best sellers is Chicken Kheema Dosa.

5. Panchakattu Dosa

Panchakattu Dosa is another place to find best south Indian breakfast in the city. They also have Zomato services, so it’s a cherry on the cake. Everything on their menu is delicious, they have very specific recipes which are only found in the southern part of our country.

6. 37 Spicy South

One more place for non-veg lovers! This eatery also has seafood options like Prawns Masala Dosa. It might be a very unusual combination for a few people but it is very popular among south Indians. Their best seller is Poori with Mutton curry. 37 Spicy South is located in Gachibowli.

7. Nani Tiffins

This spot is known for overstuffing the dosa with cheese and butter. Get one dosa and you won’t be hungry for another 4-5 hours. Their cream cheese dosa is one of the best and must try. It is located in Ranigunj, Secunderabad.

8. Taaza Kitchen

As the name suggests, this place’s dosa gets us all freshened up for rest of the day. According to the review on Zomato, their grape juice and Masala dosa are the best combinations to start your day.

Have you visited any of these places? If yes, do share your experience with us in the comments section below.