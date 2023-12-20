8 Points about SRK’s Dunki: Budget, cast salaries and more

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has come up with his third film ‘Dunki’ which is set to release on 21st of December. The advance booking of the movie has begun abroad and as per reports, it has crossed the $100,000 marking in advance sales for day 1. In India, it is set to begin from December 15. The film narrates the story of a group of friends who use a backdoor process to move to another country and then struggle to return home. The film will face the Prabhas starrer Salaar at box office which has created the hype too.

Everything you need to know about the SRK’s ‘Dunki’

1. Director

The movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani who is known for making the blockbuster films like 3 Idiots, Sanju, Munn Bhai M.B.B.S and PK among others. He is the recipient of several accolades, including four National Film Awards.

2. Budget

The budget of Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ is Rs 120 crores and it is produced by Rajkumar Hirani, Gauri Khan and Hyoti Deshpande. It is an action comedy film, so action scenes might have cost more. The shooting of the movie at different locations and VFX work also are expensive.

3. Cast

In the movie, SRK (Hardayal ‘Hardy’ Singh Dhillon), Anil Grover (Balli), Vikram Kochhar (Buggu Lakhanpal), Boman Irani (Gulari) and Taapsee Pannu (Manu) are main characters. The Judge in the movie is played by Jeremy Wheeler. Vicky Kaushal played the role of Sukhi in a special appearance.

4. Plot

Dunki is a comedy-drama film based on ‘donkey flights- an illegal immigration entry technique. It revolves around a group of best friends who share aspirations of going to London for a better life. The friends prepare to move to London and take up measures to learn English and understand their culture, but decide to take an illegal backdoor entry channel called “Dunki ” to arrive in London, where they encounter several challenges and life-changing experiences.

5. Dunki Cast Salaries or Remunerations

The movie stars SRK in the lead role and as per reports he has charged INR 28 crore for the movie plus shares from the total profits. Earlier, it was said that he might take home more than Rs 100 crore following the stupendous success of Pathaan and Jawan. Other actors Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu and Satish Shah have charged INR 12 crore, 15 crore, 7 crore and 11 crore respectively.

6. Filming

The principal photography for the film commenced in April 2022 and the Mumbai schedule ended in June 2022. From July 2022, filming started in Budapest and London and the international schedule was completed in August 2022.

A few of the bike scenes were later filmed in Mumbai in October 2022 and as per reports, a 12 day schedule took place in November, 2022 in Saudi Arabia. Reports also suggest that an underwater scene of the Dunki was filmed in Mumbai in January 2023 and 3 days shooting also happened in Jabalpur, MP in December 2022.

7. Song in Kashmir

In April, 2023, a song was shot in Kashmir. The team moved to Kashmir for a four-day schedule and a song sequence was shot in Srinagar, Pampore, Sonamarg and Pulwama areas of Kashmir. Reports suggest that it took around 75 days to shoot the film.

8. OTT Rights

Dunki is set to hit the theaters on 21st of December and it is said that the movie has been sold to Jio Cinema for a whopping Rs 230 crore. However, it is not officially confirmed.