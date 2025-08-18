Hyderabad’s dessert landscape is undergoing a transformation in 2025, with cafes and patisseries introducing creations that are as innovative as they are indulgent. From globally inspired plated desserts to homegrown experiments that quickly went viral online, the city is seeing a shift in how people consume and talk about sweets.

What stands out this year is not just the variety, but the pace at which new ideas are embraced. Instagram trends, Dubai-inspired imports, and seasonal specials have all found their way into Hyderabad’s kitchens, giving food lovers plenty to explore. Siasat.com takes a closer look at the desserts that have shaped the city’s culinary buzz in 2025 to date.

8 Best desserts to try in Hyderabad

1. Bobbattu Croissant

A creative fusion where the classic Telugu bobbattu (a sweet stuffed flatbread) meets French pastry. The croissant is filled with the familiar jaggery-and-lentil filling, subtly sweetened so that the flaky, buttery layers of the croissant shine through.

Where? Coffee Sangam, Jubilee Hills

2. Filter Coffee Soft Serve

This dessert transforms the rich, aromatic profile of South Indian filter coffee (kappi) into a creamy soft-serve. It offers a fun, cool take on a beloved local staple.

Where? Shugarboo, Jubilee Hills

3. Maamoul Liquid Cheesecake

A modern reimagining of the Middle Eastern maamoul cookie, this innovative dessert fuses cheesecake with key lime liquid, Medjool dates, shortbread, and pecans.

Where? MOAI Kitchen, Financial District

4. Berry Burst

Part of the restaurant’s all-new “The Sweet Life” plated dessert menu, Berry Burst combines a coconut-jaggery custard with mango and berry caviar.

Where? Burma Burma, Hitech City

5. Matilda Cake

Originally a Dubai favourite, this viral sensation has come to Hyderabad at Etsi Cafe. The Matilda Cake is renowned for its moist, chocolate-rich profile and has quickly become a must-try indulgence in the city.

Where? Etsi Cafe, Jubilee Hills

6. Coconut N Jasmine dessert

A sensory delight that pairs flash-dried coconut with a delicate jasmine sorbet. The result is often likened to “eating jasmine”. It is subtle, floral, and lingering on the palate.

Where? Tuya, Jubilee Hills

7. Caramel Eclair

A refined twist on the classic French eclair, Scuzi offers variants such as Dark Chocolate Eclair and Salted Caramel Eclair with a lemon-cream center. It is praised for its elegant balance and craftsmanship.

Where? Scuzi

8. Japanese Souffle Pancakes

These ultra-fluffy souffle pancakes are Hyderabad’s answer to the viral Japanese cloud cake trend, celebrated for their jiggly texture, lightness, and melt-in-the-mouth appeal.

Where? Etsi Cafe, Jubilee Hills

Have you tried these unique desserts in Hyderabad? Comment below.