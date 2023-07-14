8 Women Aditya Roy Kapur dated before Ananya Pandey

Mumbai: Actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who is known for redefining the standards of a Bollywood heartthrob and carving out his unique identity in the industry, has found himself in the spotlight once again. However, this time, the focus shifts to his personal life.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s love life has become the centre of attention after his love-filled photos with his ladylove Ananya Pandey went viral.

After a lot of speculations, it has now been confirmed that Adi is dating Ananya, according to recent sightings in Spain. As his dating life continues to grab attention, let’s have a look at the ladies he dated before the Liger Actress. Scroll down to find out!

1. Ahana Deol

According to the rumours, Aditya Roy Kapur dated Hema Malini’s daughter, Ahana Deol, for four years. The two initially met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Guzaarish, when Aditya Roy Kapur was acting and Ahana Deol was assisting the maverick SLB.

2. Shraddha Kapoor

Aditya Roy’s most publicized relationship was with his Aashiqui 2 co-star Shraddha Kapoor, with whom he fell in love during the filming of the movie.

Though the two never admitted to being in a relationship, it was obvious that something was going on. The two were said to be quite serious about their romance. But they split up because Shraddha’s parents disapproved of Aditya.

3. Rhea Chakraborty

The actor also dated Rhea Chakraborty, with whom he was in a relationship from 2012 to 2014. Both Rhea and Aditya Roy Kapur have worked as VJs at some point in their careers. They used to attend every event together.

According to reports, Aditya Roy took a long time to get over Rhea Chakraborty.

4. Marianna Mukuchyan

Aditya’s name has also been linked to interim celebrity makeup artist Marianna Mukuchyan, as he was usually spotted in Bandra, close to her home.

5. Katrina Kaif

The talk about Aditya Roy And Katrina Kaif’s affair was also in the headlines, as the couple shared the screen in the film ‘Fitoor’. Everyone loved their romantic chemistry in the film, and speculation about their dating began. However, nothing was confirmed.

6. Nidhi Agarwal

Aditya has never worked with actress Nidhi Agarwal. However, the two were frequently seen together at the gym. Rumours circulated that both of them were dating.

7. Sonakshi Sinha

It is also believed that the Night Manager actor dated Sonakshi Sinha. This news first surfaced in 2014, when the couple was working on the film Kalank together.

8. Diva Dhawan

Aditya’s name has also been linked to supermodel Diva Dhawan, who is said to have broken up with him due to his alleged affair with Sonakshi.