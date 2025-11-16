8-year-old run over by car in Hyderabad, suffers serious injuries

A case has been registered with the Kanchanbagh police, and the car has been seized. The accused, however, remains absconding.

Representational image
Hyderabad: An 8-year-old boy was run over by a car in Hafiz Baba Nagar on Sunday, November 16 and suffered a fracture in his pelvis.

The incident was captured on CCTV footage, where two boys are seen running in a neighbourhood when an overspeeding car coming from the opposite direction loses control and climbs atop an elevation of stairs outside one of the homes.

The victim, identified Amer Ali is hit by the car and gets trapped underneath while the second boy is able to escape the collision. Several people are seen rushing to the boy’s help immediately.

Due to the graphic nature of the video, Siasat.com has chosen not to publish it.

