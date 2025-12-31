80-year-old Nakka Indrayya builds his own grave in Jagtial

On a philosophical note, he said death is inevitable, and nobody can carry wealth along with them.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 31st December 2025 12:05 pm IST

Hyderabad: An 80-year-old man in Telangana’s Jagtial district has built his own grave in advance while still leading a healthy life.

Advertisement

Nakka Indrayya, who has built his own grave at Laxmipuram village, beside his wife’s grave, has also placed a plaque at the burial site with a message on the truths of life and death.

The grave, a granite structure, was built at a cost of Rs 12 lakh with the help of masons from Tamil Nadu.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

“I have built four-five houses, a school and a church and now my own grave. I am very happy. Building a grave causes sadness to many, but I am happy,” Indrayya told PTI Videos.

It’s a daily routine for him to visit the place where the grave has been built, clean the surroundings, water the plants, and sit there for some time, he said.

Indrayya, father of four children, has organised nine weddings within his family. He further said he built his own grave as he does not want to give trouble to his children after his death.

Memory Khan Seminar

On a philosophical note, he said death is inevitable, and nobody can carry wealth along with them.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 31st December 2025 12:05 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Offbeat updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button