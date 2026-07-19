823 booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad, Hyderabad over weekend

Hyderabad: As many as 237 commuters were booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad over the weekend in a special drive conducted on July 17 and 18.

Among all offenders, 205 were two-wheeler riders, 28 and four were car and auto-rickshaw drivers. Among these, 219 recorded blood alcohol concentration (BAC) levels between 36 mg/100 ml and 200 mg/100 ml; 13 individuals had levels between 301 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml and five people had a BAC ranging from 201 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml.

Also Read 832 booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad over the weekend

Last week (July 13 to July 18), a total of 309 drunk-driving cases were produced before the court. Five individuals were hailed and fined, one was fined and directed to community service and the remaining were just penalised.

In Hyderabad

Under the Hyderabad Traffic Police jurisdiction, as many as 586 drunk driving cases were registered. Of them, 439 were two-wheeler riders, 45 were three-wheeler riders, and 97 were four-wheelers. Five heavy vehicle drivers were also penalised.

Police have warned that if someone causes a fatal accident while inebriated, they will be booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and might face a jail term of 10 years.