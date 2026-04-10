84 lakh voters added in UP, final voter list stands at 13.39 cr after SIR

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh’s electorate grew by over 84 lakh to 13.39 crore after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), according to the final voter list published on Friday, April 10.

Addressing a press conference at the Lok Bhawan Media Centre here, Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said the SIR exercise was conducted from October 27, 2025, to April 10, 2026, covering all 75 districts, 403 assembly constituencies and polling stations across the state.

He said the 166-day exercise was carried out with the contribution of 75 district election officers (DEOs), 403 electoral registration officers (EROs), 12,758 assistant EROs (AEROs), 18,026 booth level officer (BLO) supervisors and 1,77,516 BLOs.

In addition, 5,82,877 booth level agents of recognised political parties and crores of voters extended cooperation, he said, adding that print, electronic and digital media also played a key role in awareness efforts.

Rinwa said the draft electoral roll published on January 6, had 12,55,56,025 voters, including 6.88 crore male voters, 5.67 crore female voters and 4,119 third gender voters.

The number of voters in the 18-19 age group stood at 3,33,981, while the gender ratio was 824 female voters per 1,000 male voters.

Also Read Nearly 91 lakh names deleted from Bengal electoral rolls after SIR exercise

The final electoral roll published on April 10 shows the total number of voters at 13,39,84,792, he said.

Of these, male voters number 7,30,71,071 (around 54 per cent), female voters 6,09,09,525 (45.46 per cent) and third gender voters 4,206 (less than 0.01 per cent).

The number of voters in the 18-19 age group has risen to 17,63,360, accounting for 1.32 per cent of the total electorate. The gender ratio has also improved to 834 female voters per 1,000 male voters.

Comparing the draft and final rolls, Rinwa said the total increase in the number of voters is 84,28,767. This includes an increase of 42,27,902 male voters, 42,00,778 female voters and 87 third gender voters.

The 18-19 age group registered a rise of 14,29,379 voters, while the gender ratio improved by 10 points from 824 to 834, he said.

Among districts, Prayagraj recorded the highest increase in voters at 3,29,421, followed by Lucknow at 2,85,961, Bareilly at over 2,57,000, Ghaziabad at 2,43,666 and Jaunpur at 2,37,590.

The CEO said the successful completion of the revision exercise reflects coordinated efforts by election officials, political parties and voters across the state.

At the Assembly segment level, Sahibabad in Ghaziabad recorded the highest increase of 82,898 voters, followed by Jaunpur (Assembly segment no. 366) with 56,118 additions.

Lucknow West saw an increase of 54,822 voters, Loni in Ghaziabad recorded 53,679 additions, and Firozabad Assembly segment registered an increase of 47,757 voters.

Rinwa said during the revision process, around 1.04 crore electors were identified as “non-mapped”, while 2.22 crore cases involved logical discrepancies. Notices were issued beginning January 14, 2026, with hearings scheduled from January 31, and all notices were generated and distributed. The hearings were completed by March 27, 2026.

He emphasised that no voter’s name was deleted without due process during the SIR exercise. “If a name present in the draft roll is missing in the final list, it is either due to a Form-6 application or a decision taken by the ERO after due hearing,” he said.

Highlighting participation by political parties, Rinwa said five meetings were held on October 29, 2025, November 19, December 8, January 6, 2026, and January 27, 2026 with recognised political parties after the announcement of SIR to apprise them of the Election Commission guidelines and seek feedback.

He added that 904 meetings were conducted by the DEOs across the state with representatives of recognised political parties.

A total of 5,82,877 booth-level agents participated in the process, including 1,61,581 from the Bharatiya Janata Party, 1,57,631 from the Samajwadi Party, 1,54,224 from the Bahujan Samaj Party, 97,153 from the Congress, 6,480 from the Aam Aadmi Party, 5,693 from Apna Dal (S), and 315 from the CPI(M).

Rinwa said 107 memoranda were received from political parties during the exercise, including 85 from the Samajwadi Party, 10 from the BJP, nine from the Congress, and one each from the BSP, CPI(M) and AAP. All complaints mentioned in these memoranda have been addressed, he added.

The CEO also appealed that any person dissatisfied with the decision of the EROs can file a first appeal before the district magistrate (DM) within 15 days of the publication of the final roll under the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

If still dissatisfied, a second appeal can be filed before the Chief Electoral Officer within 30 days of the DM’s decision, he said.