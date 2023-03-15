84,866 posts lying vacant in 6 Central Armed Police Forces: Govt

Rai said as on January 1, 2023, a total of 247 posts of doctors and 2,354 posts of nurses and other medical professionals were lying vacant in the Central Armed Police Forces.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th March 2023 4:26 pm IST
Jammu: CRPF personnel stand guard at Jammu-Srinagar national highway as the security is enhanced ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, in Jammu, Friday, Aug 14, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI14-08-2020_000024B)

New Delhi: A total of 84,866 posts are lying vacant in six Central Armed Police Forces like the CRPF and BSF against the total sanctioned strength of 10,05,520, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said recruitment of 31,785 personnel in the CAPFs has been done in the past five months.

The vacancies in the CAPFs arise on account of retirements, resignation, promotion, death, new raising of battalion, creation of new posts etc, he said.

As on January 1, 2023, there were 29,283 vacancies in the CRPF, 19,987 in BSF, 19,475 vacancies in the CISF, 8,273 in SSB, 4,142 in ITBP and 3,706 in the Assam Rifles, he said replying to a written question.

Rai said as on January 1, 2023, a total of 247 posts of doctors and 2,354 posts of nurses and other medical professionals were lying vacant in the Central Armed Police Forces.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th March 2023 4:26 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button