86 Telangana Maoists surrender before IG in Bhadradri Kothagudem

Hyderabad: In a major setback to the Communist Party of India (Maoist), 86 revolutionaries, including 20 women, operating in Chhattisgarh and natives of Telangana, surrendered before multi-zone 1 Inspector General of Police (IGP) S Chandrasekhar Reddy at the district police headquarters in Bhadradri-Kothagudem on Saturday, April 5.

This is the second such major surrender of Maoists this year in Telangana, after 64 of them surrendered last month before Bhadradri-Kothagudem police in a similar manner.

Among the 86 surrendered outlaws, 82 hail from Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, and four belong to Mulugu district.

The surrender list consists of four area committee members, four party members, a militia commander, 27 militia members, eight committee members, 20 DAKMS/KMS members, 13 CNMs and nine Grama Rakshaka Dalams (GRDs). There were 20 women among those who surrendered.

Most of the surrendered Maoists worked in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

According to IGP Reddy, the cadres were fed up with an ideology going extinct. “They had had enough with the harassment from their party leaders and mounting pressure to extort money from villagers. The surrendered Maoists have expressed their desire to join the mainstream society,” the senior police officer said.

He noted that there were still 95 Maoists from Telangana working in various cadres. “We will hold peace talks with them as per the directions from the state and central governments,” he said.

IGP Reddy announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation under rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) to the surrendered Area Committee Members (ACMs), Rs 1 lakh to Maoist party members, and Rs 25,000 to others. He assured that all R&R benefits offered by the government will be extended to them.

He appreciated the Kothagudem police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for facilitating the surrender at the police headquarters in the district.