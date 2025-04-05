86 Telangana Maoists surrender before IG in Bhadradri Kothagudem

Multi-zone 1 IGP S Chandrasekhar Reddy said that there were still 95 Maoists from Telangana working in various cadres of the CPI (M) party.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 5th April 2025 4:20 pm IST
85 Maoists native of Telangana surrender before Bhadradri-Kothagudem police.
Multi-zone 1 Inspector General of Police (IGP) S Chandrasekhar Reddy

Hyderabad: In a major setback to the Communist Party of India (Maoist), 86 revolutionaries, including 20 women, operating in Chhattisgarh and natives of Telangana, surrendered before multi-zone 1 Inspector General of Police (IGP) S Chandrasekhar Reddy at the district police headquarters in Bhadradri-Kothagudem on Saturday, April 5.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

This is the second such major surrender of Maoists this year in Telangana, after 64 of them surrendered last month before Bhadradri-Kothagudem police in a similar manner.

Also Read
Telangana: 64 Maoists surrender in Bhadradri Kothagudem

Among the 86 surrendered outlaws, 82 hail from Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, and four belong to Mulugu district.

MS Creative School

The surrender list consists of four area committee members, four party members, a militia commander, 27 militia members, eight committee members, 20 DAKMS/KMS members, 13 CNMs and nine Grama Rakshaka Dalams (GRDs). There were 20 women among those who surrendered.

Most of the surrendered Maoists worked in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

According to IGP Reddy, the cadres were fed up with an ideology going extinct. “They had had enough with the harassment from their party leaders and mounting pressure to extort money from villagers. The surrendered Maoists have expressed their desire to join the mainstream society,” the senior police officer said.

He noted that there were still 95 Maoists from Telangana working in various cadres. “We will hold peace talks with them as per the directions from the state and central governments,” he said.

IGP Reddy announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation under rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) to the surrendered Area Committee Members (ACMs), Rs 1 lakh to Maoist party members, and Rs 25,000 to others. He assured that all R&R benefits offered by the government will be extended to them.

He appreciated the Kothagudem police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for facilitating the surrender at the police headquarters in the district.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 5th April 2025 4:20 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button