87 pc women migrated to other cities owing to marriage: NSSO

New Delhi: Only 1 per cent women migrated from their hometowns to other places within the country for employment reasons, while 87 per cent women shifted out of their place of domicile due to their marriage. Almost 50 per cent men in India migrated from their hometowns to other places in search of employment within the country during 2020-21.

These are the findings of the ‘Multiple Indicator Survey India’ conducted by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) for the year 2020-21, which were released on Tuesday.

As per the survey, among the male respondents, 48.8 per cent moved out of their hometowns due to employment related reasons, while 8 per cent moved out due to study-related reasons. Only 1 per cent of the male respondents shifted out of their places of domicile due to socio-political problems.

Among female respondents, 87 per cent moved out of their hometowns due to marriage, while a mere 1 per cent of them shifted due to employment-related reasons, the sample survey revealed.

NSSO carried out the Multiple Indicator Survey covering the entire country in its 78th round. The survey was initially planned to be conducted during January-December, 2020 but the field work was extended till August 15, 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The objectives of the MIS were to collect information for developing estimates of some important Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) indicators, to collect information regarding purchase or construction of houses or flats by the household for residential purpose after March 31, 2014 and for collecting information on migration.

The entire country was covered by the survey, barring some villages in Andaman and Nicobar Islands which were difficult to access.