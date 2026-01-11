9 movies, 8 flops: Nidhhi Agerwal’s struggle with big stars

Hyderabad: Nidhhi Agerwal entered the film industry with big dreams, starting her career in Bollywood with Munna Michael (2017), where she earned the Zee Cine Best Female Debut award. She then made her Telugu debut with Savyasachi (2018), but despite these promising starts, her career faced several disappointments. Movies like Mister Majnu (2019), Bhoomi(2021), and Hero (2022) did not perform well at the box office.

Struggles with Major Projects

Nidhhi recently worked on two major films that many hoped would boost her career. The first was Hari Hara Veera Malluwith Pawan Kalyan. Despite high expectations, the film failed to impress audiences and was a box office disappointment. The second was Raja Saab, starring Prabhas. Unfortunately, this film also underperformed, leaving Nidhhi facing yet another setback.

The Breakthrough: iSmart Shankar

The biggest success in Nidhhi’s career came with iSmart Shankar (2019), directed by Puri Jagannadh. Starring Ram Pothineni, the film became a massive hit and ran for 100 days, bringing Nidhhi the recognition she had been waiting for. However, after this success, she struggled to maintain consistent hits.

Even though her recent films haven’t been successful, Nidhhi has maintained a strong fan following. She is a trained dancer and has participated in the Miss Diva pageant. She also speaks multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada, which has helped her find opportunities across different industries. In fact, her fans even built a temple in her honor in Chennai.