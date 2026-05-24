9-year-old sexually assaulted in UP while returning from mosque, juvenile held

Police said a resident of Shahpeer Gate area filed a complaint on May 22 stating that his nine-year-old son had gone to a mosque to offer prayers.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 24th May 2026 8:57 am IST
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Meerut: Police on Saturday, May 23, detained a juvenile in a case involving alleged sexual assault of a nine-year-old boy here, officials said.

A case has been registered in this connection under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Kotwali police station, according to an official statement.

Police said a resident of Shahpeer Gate area filed a complaint on May 22 stating that his nine-year-old son had gone to a mosque to offer prayers.

Subhan Bakery

It is alleged that during this time, a juvenile (aged 16) took the boy from the mosque to the rooftop of an adjacent madrasa complex and sexual assaulted him.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under the POCSO Act, and the juvenile was detained, police said, adding that process has been initiated to produce the accused before the Juvenile Justice Board.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 24th May 2026 8:57 am IST

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