9-yr-old from Telangana’s Siddipet conquers Australia’s highest peak

Young mountaineer from Siddipet in Telangana conquers Australia’s highest peak, promoting a drug-free message through his expeditions.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd May 2026 10:09 am IST
Young boy from Siddipet, Telangana, holding Indian flag at Australia's highest peak.
Vihaan Ram at the summit of Mount Kosciuszko, the highest peak on the Australian continent.

Hyderabad: Nine-year-old mountaineer Vihaan Ram from Siddipet district in Telangana has scaled Mount Kosciuszko (2,228 metres), the highest peak on the Australian continent, marking a significant milestone in his growing mountaineering journey.

Vihaan, a native of Hanuma Thanda in Dhoolimitta mandal, has already achieved notable success at a young age. He previously summited Mount Kilimanjaro (5,685 metres) in Tanzania and also climbed Mount Pathalsu (4,250 metres) near Manali, demonstrating consistent determination and endurance.

Vihaan promotes drug-free lifestyle

During all his expeditions, Vihaan carries a banner promoting a drug-free lifestyle, encouraging youth to focus on health, sports and constructive goals.

Subhan Bakery

His father, Thirupathi Nayak, a constable in the Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department, accompanied him on the recent expedition to Australia. He said Vihaan aspires to climb all the Seven Summits, including Mount Everest, in the coming years.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd May 2026 10:09 am IST

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