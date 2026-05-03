9-yr-old from Telangana’s Siddipet conquers Australia’s highest peak

Hyderabad: Nine-year-old mountaineer Vihaan Ram from Siddipet district in Telangana has scaled Mount Kosciuszko (2,228 metres), the highest peak on the Australian continent, marking a significant milestone in his growing mountaineering journey.

Vihaan, a native of Hanuma Thanda in Dhoolimitta mandal, has already achieved notable success at a young age. He previously summited Mount Kilimanjaro (5,685 metres) in Tanzania and also climbed Mount Pathalsu (4,250 metres) near Manali, demonstrating consistent determination and endurance.

Vihaan promotes drug-free lifestyle

During all his expeditions, Vihaan carries a banner promoting a drug-free lifestyle, encouraging youth to focus on health, sports and constructive goals.

His father, Thirupathi Nayak, a constable in the Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department, accompanied him on the recent expedition to Australia. He said Vihaan aspires to climb all the Seven Summits, including Mount Everest, in the coming years.