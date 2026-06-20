90 pc Karimnagar-Warangal Highway works completed: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay announced on Saturday that the Karimnagar–Warangal National Highway project will be completed and opened to the public by Dasara.

“Almost 90 per cent of the construction works have already been completed. Minor works like BT roads, culverts, U-turns, and bypasses are pending,” he addressed the media.

The works on the 68-km-long highway are being taken up for Rs 2,147 crore.

Also Read Hell or jail: Rohingya Muslims live in fear without identity

On the expansion of the Karimnagar–Jagtial Highway, he assured that the works would commence immediately after the completion of the Karimnagar–Warangal Highway. The tender process has already begun, he said.

Bandi Sanjay claimed the Centre is prioritising road infrastructure development, extending beyond national highways to roads at the village, mandal, and district levels.

He emphasised that road quality played a crucial role in improving transportation facilities and accelerating the development of villages, towns, and mandals. As part of this commitment, he said the Centre was investing nearly Rs 3 lakh crore annually in road infrastructure projects.