90 pc of Anganwadi centres now electrified: Seethakka

Hyderabad: Nearly 90 percent of Anganwadi centres across Telangana now have electricity connections, with 9,800 centres electrified in the last six months alone, State Women and Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka said.

Of the 35,781 Anganwadi centres in the state, 32,109 now have power supply, according to the minister. The Women and Child Welfare Department is working to extend connections to the remaining centres and achieve full electrification, she said.

Seethakka said close to 40 percent of Anganwadi centres previously had no electricity, forcing children and staff to work in dark, poorly ventilated rooms. She said the absence of fans and lighting made it difficult for workers to keep children at the centres during summer, and also hampered efforts at digital education.

The minister said she had requested Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka to extend the free electricity scheme available to government educational institutions to Anganwadi centres as well, a proposal the government approved.

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Seethakka said she held regular reviews with officials from the electricity department and the Women and Child Welfare Department to speed up pending connections. Through this coordination, 11,194 centres were identified for new connections, of which 9,800 were completed in the past six months, she said.

“Childhood is the foundation for a strong future. Children should grow up in a joyful and safe environment. Providing better facilities in Anganwadi centres is our government’s responsibility. We will soon provide electricity facilities to the remaining centres as well and achieve the 100 percent target,” Seethakka said.

The minister also targeted the previous BRS government, saying it had promoted the idea of a “Golden Telangana” while failing to provide basic electricity to thousands of Anganwadi centres. “They showed lights in propaganda, but did not dispel the darkness in Anganwadis. Under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy, the People’s government is not just talking, but using its hands to bring lights to children’s centres,” she said.