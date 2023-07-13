900 Palestinians’ homes razed down in Israeli raid at Jenin: report

The revelation was put out by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) spokesperson, Adnan Abu Hasna on Wednesday.

Sayima Ahmad|   Published: 13th July 2023 9:55 pm IST
At least 6 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in West Bank
Birds fly as smoke plumes billow during an Israeli army raid in the Jenin camp for Palestinian refugees in the occupied West Bank on March 7, 2023. (AFP)

Around 900 Palestinian were rendered homeless during the two-day Israeli aggression on Jenin City and its refugee camp on July 4, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

Abu Hasna emphasised that the crews of the agency are still documenting the camp’s damage from the attack.

He added that resuming UNRWA’s education, health (including mental health) and sanitation services is the organisation’s top priority.

“The other urgent priority is to provide families who have left their homes with cash assistance to help with rent and house repairs,”  Abu Hasna said.

UNRWA has prior approached its benefactors and partners to create funds immediately for its humanitarian response in the Jenin camp.

Reportedly, the two-day Israeli aggression on Jenin was the fiercest in more than 20 years. At least 12 people, including four children, were killed, and another 140 received server injuries.

