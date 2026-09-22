Hyderabad: Indian cinema has given audiences several iconic films that went beyond box-office success to earn critical acclaim and prestigious awards both in India and across the world. But do you know which Indian film holds the record for winning the most awards?

Well, South cinema rules once again!

S.S. Rajamouli’s Tollywood epic RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, tops the list with an impressive 93 recorded award wins across various domestic and international platforms.

RRR creates history

Released in 2022, RRR went on to become a global phenomenon and brought Indian cinema unprecedented international recognition. Its popular song Naatu Naatu created history by winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song, making it the first Indian song to win an Oscar.

The film also won a Golden Globe for Best Original Song and two Critics Choice Awards. Back home, RRR also secured six wins at the 69th National Film Awards.

The period action drama, set against the backdrop of pre-independence India, featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt also played important roles, while Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody were part of the international cast.

Top 5 Indian films with the most awards

According to the available award records, the top five include:

RRR – 93 awards

Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai – 92 awards

Bajirao Mastani – 91 awards

Devdas – 75 awards

Lagaan – 60+ awards

From RRR’s global Oscar glory to the timeless popularity of films like Lagaan and Devdas, the list showcases some of Indian cinema’s most celebrated movies.

Which one is your favourite? Comment below!