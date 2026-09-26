93 students graduate from St Joseph’s College in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As many as 93 students graduated from St. Joseph’s College in Hyderabad during the convocation on Saturday, September 26.

Among the graduates, 81 were MBA students, and 12 were MA graduates. Satyodai Krovi, Recruitment Leader, MassMutual India, was the chief guest.

Addressing the graduating students, the dignitaries emphasised the importance of translating academic knowledge into professional competence and responsible contribution to society.

The graduates were encouraged to pursue excellence with integrity, remain committed to learning and uphold strong values as they take up their professional journeys.

The management, including Msgr Y Balashowry, Vice Chairman and Correspondent; Reverend Father Anthony Sagayaraja, Principal; Reverend Father Pranith; and Professor R Anita, Controller of Examinations and Faculty, congratulated the graduating students and wished them success in their future academic and professional endeavours