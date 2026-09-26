93 students graduate from St Joseph’s College in Hyderabad

Among the graduates, 81 were MBA students and 12 MA graduates. Satyodai Krovi, Recruitment Leader, MassMutual India, was the chief guest.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Students at St Joseph's College Convocation
Students at St Joseph's College Convocation

Hyderabad: As many as 93 students graduated from St. Joseph’s College in Hyderabad during the convocation on Saturday, September 26.

Among the graduates, 81 were MBA students, and 12 were MA graduates. Satyodai Krovi, Recruitment Leader, MassMutual India, was the chief guest.

Addressing the graduating students, the dignitaries emphasised the importance of translating academic knowledge into professional competence and responsible contribution to society.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

The graduates were encouraged to pursue excellence with integrity, remain committed to learning and uphold strong values as they take up their professional journeys.

The management, including Msgr Y Balashowry, Vice Chairman and Correspondent; Reverend Father Anthony Sagayaraja, Principal; Reverend Father Pranith; and Professor R Anita, Controller of Examinations and Faculty, congratulated the graduating students and wished them success in their future academic and professional endeavours

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh

Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
Back to top button