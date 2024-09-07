94th National Day: Saudi Arabia announces four-day holiday

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced a four-day holiday to celebrate its 94th National Day, which falls annually on September 23.

This year’s National Day will take place on Monday, with a September 20, Friday-September 22, Saturday weekend in the Kingdom, and some employees will also have an extended holiday on Sunday, September 22.

On August 23, Advisor Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), announced the theme of the National Day as ‘We Dream and Achieve,’ the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The theme highlights significant projects related to Saudi Vision 2030 and highlights the Kingdom’s leading role in various fields.

The GEA has urged all government and private entities to adopt the approved theme for the 94th National Day.

The Kingdom celebrates its national day by commemorating the unification of Najd and Hijaz nations. In 1932, the nations united to form the Kingdom, named after the House of Saud, led by King Abdulaziz Ibn Saud.

It is celebrated across the Kingdom with parades, concerts, traditional activities, and fireworks.