98 candidates file Lok Sabha nominations in Telangana so far

Hyderabad: As many as 98 candidates from different parties filed nomination papers to contest in Telangana’s 17 Lok Sabha seats until Friday. However, Congress is yet to name its candidates in three Lok Sabha seats of the state.

Union Tourism minister G Kishan Reddy filed four sets of his nomination papers to contest from Secunderabad Lok Sabha segment on Friday, April 19. He was accompanied by BJP Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman.

BRS candidate T Padma Rao Goud also filed two sets of his nomination papers with the returning officer of the Secunderabad Lok Sabha segment on the same day.

Beeramganti Sunitha Rani from the Socialist Party (India), R Gangadhara from the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist), Kolisetty Shiva Kumar from Yuga Thulasi Party, and Chalika Chandra Sekhar (independent candidate) also filed their nominations for Secunderabad Lok Sabha segment.

BRS candidate for Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha segment, RS Praveen Kumar, filed his nomination papers with Nagarkurnool returning officer.

Mohammed Akram Ali Khan, an independent candidate, also filed his nomination papers for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha segment on Friday.

A total of 98 candidates have filed their nominations for the 17 Lok Sabha segments in the State as on Friday.

While candidates from all major parties have been filing their nominations for the Hyderabad and Secunderabad Lok Sabha segments, the Congress has yet to name its candidate to represent the party from the Hyderabad segment.

Though many names like Shahnaz Tabassum, Feroze Khan, Sania Mirza, and others had made rounds as Congress’ prospective candidates, as per sources, the party has picked DCC president Sameer Waliullah for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha segment.

However, the party has not yet officially announced its candidate.