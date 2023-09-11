98-year-old woman found murdered in Telangana

Published: 11th September 2023
Representative Image

Karimnagar: A 98-year-old woman was found murdered in Peddapalli district, said police on Monday.
The incident occurred on Sunday night at the victim’s home, they said.

Nampally Rajamma was living alone in Chandapalli locality of Peddapalli town.

The woman was allegedly beaten to death with an iron rod.

“The motive for murder is yet to be ascertained,” a police official said adding that the lady’s grandson is a suspect in the case.

A case was registered under section 302 IPC and investigation is on.

