Thane logs five cases of COVID-19 JN.1 variant

Thane: Thane city has reported five cases of JN.1 variant of coronavirus out of 20 samples tested since November 30, an official said on Sunday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the city is 28. While two of them are being treated at hospitals, the rest are recovering at their homes, he said.

“A total of 20 samples were sent for COVID-19 testing since November 30 this year and five of them returned positive for the JN.1 variant,” the civic official said.

The patients infected with the JN.1 variant include a woman. None of them are hospitalised.

Meanwhile, Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar and his Navi Mumbai counterpart Rajesh Narvekar held meetings with senior officials and reviewed preparedness.

They also gave specific directions to officials.