NCM seeks inquiry into alleged sexual harassment at Alair Residential School

Hyderabad: The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has directed Telangana’s chief secretary Somesh Kumar to conduct an inquiry into alleged sexual harassment of the girl students at Alair Minority Residential School.

The NMC acting chairman Shahzadi Begum spoke to the school’s girl student who had written an open letter on sexual harassment

The NMC secretary Siddharth Kishore Dev Verman IAS sent a letter to chief secretary Somesh Kumar seeking a high-level inquiry in the matter by either the collector or the superintendent of the police. He instructed for the submission of a report to the commission.