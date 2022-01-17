Weather warnings across Saudi Arabia until Tuesday

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s civil defence authority on Sunday issued weather warnings for several regions across the Kingdom and urged people to be cautious and vigilant due to a significant drop in temperature, local media reported.

Based on reports from the National Center of Meteorology, the authorities issued weather warnings of ‘thunderstorms with light to medium rain and brisk winds that may lead to torrential flows in the capital Riyadh, the Eastern Province, Baha, Asir, Makkah, Tabuk, the Northern Borders, and Madinah.

Lt Col Mohammed Al Hammadi, a civil defence spokesman, asked the public to abide by government instructions and tostay away from places that could be flooded easily, to ensure public safety.

The directorate said that most regions would experience a significant drop in temperatures, reaching between zero and 5 degrees Celsius.

Here are some of the scenes documented of the snow in Turaif by Twitter users

In the Kingdom, moderate to heavy rain led to the cancellation of many outdoor events in Riyadh on Friday. They included a sell-out K-pop Stray Kids and Chungha concert, which was being held as part of Riyadh Season.

Fans were asked to evacuate the outdoor arena as “quickly and quietly as possible”, according to reports.

The organisers of Riyadh Season issued tweets announcing the closure of all outdoor events and zones for public safety on the day.