The MP claimed that none of their demands was considered in the budget.

'Union Budget was discriminatory towards Telangana': Keshava Rao

Hyderabad: In response to the Budget allocation to Telangana by the centre, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP K Keshava Rao said that they would raise the issue in parliament.

The BRS MP further went on to say that the budget was ‘anti-farmer’ and ‘anti-poor’ with a focus only on poll-bound states like Karnataka.

The leader along with Nama Nageshwara Rao claimed that none of their demands was considered in the budget even after the state government sought funds and project sanctions.

“The budget was discriminatory towards Telangana. There was no mention of farmers, including minimum support price or our Kaleshwaram project. Also, the BJP-ruled, poll-bound state bagged 5,300 crore,” Nama Nageshwara Rao said.

