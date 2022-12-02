Oranges from Arunachal Pradesh reach UAE shores

Itanagar: In a first, oranges from Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh have found its way to the stores of a hypermarket chain in the UAE, a statement here said.

State government officials, including agriculture production commissioner and secretary Bidol Tayeng and Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB) CEO Okit Palling, stood witness as the organic oranges from Dambuk in Lower Dibang Valley district were launched for sale at Lulu Group’s hypermarkets.

Lulu Hypermarket regional director KP Thamban and purchase manager at Lulu Group International Santosh were present at Thursday’s event in Dubai, the official statement said.

Applauding the efforts of APAMB, Lulu Group regional director KP Thamban said various other organic products from the state might make its way to the stores in the UAE in the near future.

Speaking at the event, Tayeng appreciated the collaborative efforts of the APAMB and Lulu in successfully organising the programme.

Palling, too, added that agriculture and horticulture produces of Arunachal Pradesh like pumpkin, pineapple, ginger, turmeric and large cardamom are of “excellent quality”, but exporting the products have so far not been possible due to logistical constraints.

He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Agriculture Minister Tage Taki for facilitating the export or oranges.