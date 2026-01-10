A cricketing tsunami, but can Vaibhav Suryavanshi be another Sachin?

Almost every day, the name of Vaibhav Suryavanshi is splashed across the headlines throughout the country. The 14-year-old prodigy is in the news these days for pulling off incredible feats with the bat. Statistics tell their own story.

These are some of his latest scores in different junior level tournaments: 171 (in 95 balls), 50 (26), 190 (84), 68 (24), 108 (61), 46 (25) and 127 (74). In November 2025, he smashed an astonishing 144 runs off just 42 balls while playing for India A against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Asia Cup Rising Stars T20 match. He scored his century off just 32 balls.

He made history at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction when, at the age of 13, he became the youngest to earn an IPL deal with Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.1 crore. By then, he had already represented India Under-19, for whom he had cracked a 58-ball century in a four-day game against Australia Under-19.

His batting prowess has led to inevitable comparisons with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. At the tender age of 14, the boy wonder has forced the cricketing world to sit up and take notice like Sachin had done many years ago. Is the lad from Bihar destined to become another Sachin Tendulkar?

Let us examine the related facts. When Sachin Tendulkar was of a similar age as Vaibhav is now, the white ball game was not so abundantly played. In his debut Ranji trophy match for Mumbai against Gujarat, Sachin scored 100 not out and became the youngest player to score a century on debut. But, Sachin did not have the kind of opportunities that Vaibav has now. It was a different era. There was less sponsorship, less exposure and less media glare.

Sachin’s early success came in demanding international Test conditions. His early feats included a century on the notoriously hard Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) pitch in Perth at the age of 18. It was a feat that many established players had failed to achieve. Vaibhav’s most explosive performances have been in the IPL and U-19 matches, which are significant but do not yet compare to the pressures of senior international Test cricket against feared Australian bowlers of the era.

Timing is near perfect

In timing and coordination, Vaibhav is near to perfection like Sachin. But Vaibhav’s backlift is not as correctly positioned as that of the legend. This may let him down on pitches where the ball comes through like lightning off the pitch. However, admittedly, such pitches are becoming increasingly rare these days. Even the WACA pitch in Perth, which was considered to be the fastest in the world at one time, is no longer the same now. Climate change and weather conditions probably have something to do with the overall slowing down of pitches across the world.

But, apart from the physical skills and talent, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has to make himself as disciplined and emotionally controlled as Sachin Tendulkar. In this respect, Sachin was miles ahead and remains a role model for all youngsters to copy. Temperament and talent must combine in a smooth blend. Only then it will take Vaibhav to the top.

Majumdar’s assessment

The well-known cricket commentator and writer, Boria Majumdar, has written that the young lad needs to control his emotions after he made an unbecoming gesture at Pakistan’s Ali Raza during the Under 19 Asia Cup. Boria wrote: “Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s talent is unquestionable, but his on-field reaction highlighted a serious lapse in temperament. Fame and pressure demand restraint, especially in politically charged international contests.”

“Learning to control his anger and staying humble is essential for his growth as a cricketer. Vaibhav is hugely talented – indeed, one of the most gifted youngsters around. And yet, when it comes to temperament, there is much to be desired,” wrote Majumdar after an incident wherein Vaibhav pointed to his feet and then at the Pakistani bowler, making his meaning clear.

That day, Vaibhav’ dismissal was due to his own fault. He should have walked off quietly but he chose to express his frustration by gesturing at the bowler who had done nothing wrong. A mature player would realise that it was not his day. Learning to deal with failure is a part of growing up in sport.

IPL creating new breed of youngsters

The IPL has given birth to a new breed of young players who are more aggressive and more arrogant than young players used to be in the past. The youngsters of today earn more money, get more media hype and there is more pressure to keep up their performance levels. Sachin Tendulkar never had that environment in his growing up years. It was a blessing in disguise.

In an international match, especially an India-Pakistan contest, the atmosphere is politically charged and heated from the beginning. That’s where restraint is needed. A mature player would understand it and behave accordingly. Controlling anger and frustration is as much a part of achieving success in sport as hitting sixes and taking wickets.

Where the mental and emotional qualities are concerned, Vaibhav has yet to catch up with Sachin. That is not to say that he will never be able to do it, but as of now he needs to work on it. Vaibhav is blossoming. There is a need for the cricket system of India, which includes the board, the players and the media, to protect and nurture Vaibhav’s talent.

Expecting him to become another Sachin overnight, or even within a couple of years, may put pressure on him and ruin his mental approach forever. He has the physical skills and now must work on building up his temperament and controlling his emotions to reach the topmost level like Sachin. If he can do that, then the sky’s the limit.