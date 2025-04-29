Vaibhav Suryavanshi sets record for youngest to score IPL ton

Suryavanshi brought up his whirlwind ton off only 35 balls.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 29th April 2025 2:11 pm IST
IPL 2025: RR vs GT
Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, in Jaipur, Monday, April 28, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals’ newest batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi created history on Monday when became the youngest batter ever to score an IPL century at the age of 14 years and 32 days here.

Suryavanshi brought up his whirlwind ton off only 35 balls with a whopping 11 sixes and seven fours, recording the second fastest century in the history of IPL. He was finally out for 101 off 37 balls.

His stunning knock came against IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans, who had set a target of 210 for Rajasthan Royals to win.

MS Creative School

The record of fastest century in IPL belongs to former West Indies batter Chris Gayle, who had brought up his triple figure mark in 30 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors in April 2013.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 29th April 2025 2:11 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button