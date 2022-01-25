A day after being named as star campaigner, RPN Singh resigns from Congress

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader R.P.N. Singh resigned from the party on Tuesday, a day after being named as one of the party’s star campaigners.

Sources said he was miffed over the party affairs in his home district of Padrauna as he was not taken into confidence on many issues related to the party functioning in his turf.

Singh tweeted: “Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind.”

A former Union Minister of State for Home, Singh has been MLA and MP from the party and also was in-charge of the party in Jharkhand.

The Congress has been facing a major exodus of its leaders in Uttar Pradesh. Recently, three candidates named by the party switched sides to other parties.

Singh will be a high profile exit from UP Congress after Jitin Prasada, who quit the party and now is a minister in the Yogi government. Singh is an influential leader in his area, but could not win two consecutive elections on the Congress ticket.

R.P.N. Singh sent his resignation to the Congress President and wrote that he is resigning from the primary membership.

Singh is likely to join the BJP as he has changed his Twitter bio to “my motto, India first always.”