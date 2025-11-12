If you’ve been longing for a quiet escape from Hyderabad’s busy streets, thumping traffic and endless meetings, there’s a paradise waiting for you far out in the Arabian Sea, Bangaram Island in the archipelago of Lakshadweep. Let’s explore it.

Imagine soft white sands under your feet, crystal-clear turquoise water stretching to the horizon, and palm trees gently swaying in the sea breeze. Bangaram is not just another island. It’s an almost untouched slice of heaven, peacefully set apart from hectic city life.

Where is Bangaram Island?

Bangaram is a tiny teardrop-shaped island in the Lakshadweep archipelago, about 450 km off the Kerala coast. It’s mostly uninhabited (apart from resort staff and visitors), making it one of the most peaceful places you can go in India. The island is surrounded by a shallow lagoon enclosed by coral reef; the water is so clear you can see colourful fish and coral just below the surface.

Getting There from Hyderabad

From Hyderabad, the journey involves a few steps:

1. Fly or travel to Kochi, Kerala.

2. From Kochi, take a flight to Agatti Island (the nearest airport to Bangaram, start around Rs.5300 – 15000 one way)

3. From Agatti, take a short boat ride to Bangaram.

All visitors need a permit to enter Lakshadweep most travel agents or resorts will help with this part.

What to See and Do

Snorkelling & diving: The lagoon around Bangaram is ideal for exploring marine life, sea turtles, parrotfish, clown-fish and vibrant coral gardens.

Bioluminescent nights: On some evenings, the shoreline glows faintly blue with phosphorescent plankton. It’s like walking on a field of stars.

Kayaking & swimming: The waters here are calm and safe, ideal even for newcomers.

Pure relaxation: Read a book under a palm, sip a fresh coconut, watch the sunset paint the sea in gold.

Best Time to Visit & Travel Tips

The ideal season is October to March, when the weather is pleasant and the sea calm.

From Hyderabad: Book flights for early seats to Agatti are limited and fares rise in the high season.

Pack light cotton clothes, swimwear, reef-safe sunscreen, and a hat.

Mobile networks may be patchy on the island and consider it a chance to truly disconnect. Only Airtel & BSNL networks work.

Lodging is comfortable but simple; the draw is nature, not luxury flash.

If you dream of a place where the sea is so clear you can count the fish, where your footprints are the only ones on the beach, and where time seems to stretch and breathe then Bangaram Island is calling. Let Hyderabad’s skyline fade behind you and step into the lagoon-blue quiet of this beautiful island. Pack your bags, go let the sea remind you how peaceful silence can be.