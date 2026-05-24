A farmer wants Salman Khan to buy his goat for this price

Hyderabad: Ahead of Bakrid 2026, an unusual story from Maharashtra is catching attention online. A farmer from Satara district is hoping that his rare goat does not just find a buyer, but reaches one of India’s biggest stars, Salman Khan.

Dhanaji Virkar, a farmer from Maan taluka, has become a social media sensation after sharing a video of his goat carrying a naturally formed crescent-shaped mark on its forehead.

What makes the story stand out is not only the goat’s appearance, but also Virkar’s emotional wish to sell it to “Bhaijaan”.

How an Ordinary Goat Became Extraordinary

The goat was born in Virkar’s own shed nearly two-and-a-half years ago.

At first, nobody noticed anything unusual. But over time, a white patch on its forehead slowly developed into a clear crescent shape.

People from nearby villages started visiting just to see the animal. Soon, videos and photos spread online and the goat became a talking point ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

Viral Video Brings Offers Worth Lakhs

Unable to travel to major livestock markets in Mumbai, Virkar turned to social media.

The response surprised him.

Calls reportedly came from buyers in Mumbai, Pune, Malegaon and Hyderabad. According to Virkar, offers have already reached between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 12 lakh.

Still, he hopes the goat may sell for around Rs. 15 lakh.

Why Salman Khan Became Part of This Story

For Virkar, choosing Salman Khan was not random.

The Bollywood star has long enjoyed a massive fan following across cities and villages, especially during festive seasons. Popularly called “Bhaijaan”, Salman is known for his strong connection with fans and his image of helping ordinary people through both his films and public initiatives.

Virkar says once his video started gaining views, one thought stayed in his mind, what if Salman Khan notices it?

The farmer openly said that if Salman contacts him, he would not focus too much on money and would be willing to adjust the price.

For Dhanaji Virkar, this Crescent Goat is not just a rare animal.

It is a story of hope, a village dream, and the belief that sometimes one viral video can connect a small farm in Satara to the world of Salman Khan.