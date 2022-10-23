A first since 2001, Israel allows Palestinian Authority to buy 2 helicopters

Israel intends to allow the Palestinian Authority to purchase two helicopters for the flights of its senior officials, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli newspaper, Haaretz, reported that Tel Aviv’s move to allow the Palestinian Authority to buy two planes would be the first since 2001.

The Israeli security establishment recommended approval of the request of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to purchase the two helicopters, in the context of strengthening his position.

According to the current draft of the plan, Haaretz reported, Israel intends to allow the Palestinian Authority to buy two helicopters with money donated by Gulf states.

The report stated that the planes will be stationed in Jordan, and senior Palestinian officials will be able to use them when needed.

The Palestinian Authority will be required to request a flight permit when travelling through Israeli airspace, which includes the West Bank.

On October 2, 2001, the Israeli occupation forces bombed the only airstrip in the Gaza Strip and destroyed two out of three planes belonging to the late President Yasser Arafat.

In 2015, the Ministry of Interior in the Gaza Strip turned the remaining plane into a structure for training security and protection personnel, after most of its electronic devices were destroyed as a result of the bombing and lack of maintenance due to the Israeli siege imposed on the Strip.