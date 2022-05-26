A look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘courageous’ choice of films

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently at the pinnacle of his career, has always been known for making different and tough choices. From his first stint as an RJ at Big FM to venturing into commercial Bollywood, he has come a long way and is still striving for more.

Currently, he is all set for his upcoming film ‘Anek’ which is hitting the theatres on May 27. In an interview with Bollywood Life, Ayushmann Khurrana called himself the most courageous actor in the industry, when asked about his journey. He said, “I love challenges. I have built my entire career taking risks, so it just comes with that, and I think I am quite courageous as an actor.”

So, while we wait for Ayushmann Khurrana to grace our screens with yet another hard-hitting film, let us look at some of his courageous choices that no other Bollywood actor could make.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

The most recent film in Ayushmann’s portfolio, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui touches upon the sensitive subject of Transphobia. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie revolves around Manu, a bodybuilder, and his struggle with his ingrained bias against the queer community after he falls in love with a Zumba instructor who turns out to be a transwoman.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan

A Hitesh Kewalya directorial Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan tackles the topic of homosexuality. The film revolves around Kartik Singh (Ayushmann Khurrana) and his love interest, Aman Tripathi (Jitender Kumar), and their struggle to end the homophobia that they face from Aman’s family.

Article 15

India has a long history of caste-based oppression and apart from a few Bollywood movies like Masaan, Aarakshan, and Super 30, not many actors have trudged upon this sensitive topic. Ayushmann Khurrana, on the other hand, was brave enough to address this topic with empathy and tact in Article 15. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana a police officer who investigates the disappearance of three girls from a small village and throws light on the plight of Dalit communities in India.

Bala

In a first, Bala, addressed the issue of male pattern baldness and the societal pressure that comes with premature balding. Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film not only talked about male pattern baldness but sent out a strong message about society’s obsession with looks, beauty, and color.

Anek

With Anek, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to address the untouched geopolitical situation of Northeast India. Teaming up with Anubhav Sinha yet again, the actor will play an undercover cop on a quest to restore peace in the northeastern region. Apart from Dil Se, Rangoon, and a few more films, not many Bollywood films have been based on this topic.

Doctor G

Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to share the first look of his upcoming film ‘Doctor G’. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film is reportedly a campus comedy that will not only make us laugh but deliver a unique message and make the audience ponder. In the first look, the actor can be seen donning a doctor’s coat, and spectacles while holding a Gynaecology book. From this sneak peek, we are excited to see Ayushmann Khurrana venture into this taboo topic.