A look at photos of AR Rahman with his kids – Khatija, Raheema & Ameen

Mumbai: Legendary music composer AR Rahman needs no introduction. His refreshing and soulful music is known to the world. He started off his career as a music composer in Tamil film industry with Mani Ratnam‘s cult classic Roja which was an instant hit. And since then there is no looking back for the singer.

Rahman later went on compose music for many chartbusters such as Rangeela, Kadhalan (Hum Se Hai Muqabla in Hindi), Dil Se.., Indian (Hindustani in Hindi), Taal and Bombay among others.

AR Rahman, who was born as A.S. Dileep Kumar, got married to Saira Banu in 1995. They together have three children, Khatija, Raheem, and son Ameen. Speaking about his elder daughter Khatija Rahman, she made her music debut with Tamil blockbuster Enthiran in 2010 when she was just 14 years old.

Her big start was followed by a few noteworthy collaborations including the one with Grammy-winner Ricky Kej. She started her musical journey as an independent singer with ‘Farishton’ which has recently won the award for the Best Animation Music Video at the International Sound Future Awards.

Khatija, on Sunday, pleasantly surprised all the fans by announcing her engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed.

Meanwhile, let’s have a look at a few adorable photos of AR Rahman with his children that we picked from Instagram.