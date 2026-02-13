As Hyderabad inches closer to peak summer, the heat is already making its presence felt. The sun feels sharper, the afternoons longer, and stepping out without craving something cold is nearly impossible. Adding a refreshing twist to the city’s dessert scene is a New Zealand-style frozen fruit ice cream concept that is both healthy and exciting.

A Live Dessert Experience in Jubilee Hills

At EtSi Frozen Desserts in Jubilee Hills, ice cream is not simply scooped, it is created live in front of you. The base of every serving is an in-house, fat-free, low-sugar vanilla ice cream that is smooth, creamy and perfectly balanced in sweetness. This silky base is then blended with your choice of frozen fruits to create a fresh, flavour-packed swirl within seconds.

Fresh Fruits Turned into Velvety Swirls

Watching the process is part of the experience. Bright mango chunks, juicy strawberries or tangy mixed berries go straight into the blending machine along with the vanilla base. What comes out is a luscious, velvety swirl that tastes naturally sweet and bursting with real fruit flavour. The mango swirl feels like chilled summer in a cup, while the berry blend delivers a sweet and slightly tangy freshness that melts gently on the tongue.

Create Your Own or Try Signature Favourites

The concept allows you to experiment freely. You can mix and match fruits to create your own frozen fruit ice cream or stick to the café’s classic and signature swirls. Once your swirl is ready, add toppings of your choice: crunchy nuts, colourful sprinkles or sweet add-ons and enjoy it just the way you like.

Popular options include the Mix Berry Swirl at Rs.175, Mango Swirl at Rs.150 and Chilli Guava Swirl at Rs.150 for those who enjoy a mild spicy twist. For something richer, the Lemon Cheesecake Bingsu at Rs.350 and Acai Swirl at Rs.375 offer indulgent global flavours.

EtSi’s Global Dessert Touch

EtSi is well known in Hyderabad for bringing viral desserts from around the world to the city and constantly introducing new seasonal ideas.

With temperatures rising steadily, this freshly blended fruit ice cream offers a lighter, more refreshing way to beat the heat, a cool, custom-made treat prepared right before your eyes.