A packed schedule and exciting times for cricket lovers in 2026

Plenty of thrilling action has been lined up in the cricket calendar for 2026. It is going to be a year that is jam packed with big tournaments, and the spotlight will focus on the game’s best players. From the Indian standpoint, the most interesting event of the year is likely to be the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 cricket World Cup that will be played between February 7 to March 8.

The T20 World Cup tournament will be co-hosted by the Board of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Sri Lanka Cricket. A total of 20 teams will compete in 55 matches across five venues in India and three in Sri Lanka.

Needless to say, India is the favourite to again win the trophy that it had won twice earlier. India has been placed in Group A, along with Pakistan, USA, Netherlands and Namibia. India was one of the first countries to select and announce its team. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, it has some destructive batters like Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma. However, the surprise omission was that of Shubman Gill.

India well equipped

With a blend of seasoned international stars and promising young players, India seems to be well equipped for the upcoming global showdown. Sanju Samson can be relied on as an opener and also as the team’s wicketkeeper. He’s proved himself with his hard-hitting stroke play and for scoring quickly during the powerplay.

As an all-rounder, Hardik Pandya can play a vital role in the squad. With the bat, he brings explosive power and can change the momentum quickly. With the ball, he serves as a dependable pace option. The same can be said of Axar Patel. His left-arm spin is economical and also effective in taking crucial wickets.

So, the Indian lineup boasts of ferocious batters, dependable all-rounders, and a versatile bowling attack that can adapt to various conditions. With a seasoned leadership, India will enter the tournament with great expectations.

Women’s World Cup

The ICC women’s T20 World Cup will also be held in 2026 – from June 12 to July 5 in England. The tournament will be contested by 12 teams for the first time. New Zealand are the defending champions. India has been placed in Group A with Australia, Pakistan and South Africa plus two more yet to be announced.

After the Indian women’s victory in the World Cup in 2025, expectations are high that our star batters and bowlers will again shine. All eyes will be on Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur and the players who did well in the ODI championship.

Under-19 World Cup

The U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup will be held from January 15 to February 6 in Zimbabwe and Namibia. India has qualified directly for the mega event after finishing in the top 10 from the previous edition. It has been placed in Group A alongside Bangladesh, New Zealand and the USA.

Ayush Mhatre has been named as the captain of the Indian squad, while Vihaan Malhotra has been picked as his deputy. Mhatre and the 14-year-old batting sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, with their Indian Premier League (IPL) experience, are expected to do well in the World Cup.

This will be the 16th edition of the 50-over World Cup for the under-19 age group. Five-time champions India is the most successful team in the history of the competition, having won the cup in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022. The strongest challenge will probably come from the four-time champion Australia, which won the trophy in 1988, 2002, 2010 and 2024.

Before the World Cup, the boys will play in a three-match series in South Africa, in which Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be the captain.

Other cricket competitions

From January 11 to 31, 2026, India will host the Kiwis for three ODI and five T20I matches. Later, the IPL will start in March with the final ending in May. In June, there is Afghanistan’s tour of India for a single Test and three ODIs.

From July 1 to 19, the Indian cricket team will tour England for a white ball series consisting of five T20I matches and three ODIs. In August, the Indian team will travel to Sri Lanka for two Tests, which are a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. In September-October, India will host West Indies in a white-ball series, consisting three ODIs and five T20Is. The dates of this event are yet to be announced. Post the West Indies series, India will travel to New Zealand for three ODIs, five T20Is and two Tests (here too, the dates have not yet been announced).