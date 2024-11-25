A peek into Shreyas Iyer’s stunning Mumbai apartment

Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer, one of IPL’s top stars, grabbed headlines after being bought by Punjab Kings for Rs. 26.75 crore in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. This made him the second-most expensive player in IPL history, right behind Rishabh Pant. With his successful IPL career and this huge price tag, Shreyas is living a life of luxury in his stunning Mumbai apartment.

A Look Inside Shreyas Iyer’s Home

Shreyas lives in a Rs. 12 crore apartment at Lodha World Crest in Mumbai’s Lower Parel. The 2,618 sq. ft. space is beautifully designed by world-class architects and designers, offering both style and comfort. The building has everything you can imagine, including gyms, indoor and outdoor pools, a spa, a private theater, and even a grand ballroom.

Shreyas’ Personal Touch

The apartment reflects Shreyas’ lifestyle. He has a gaming room with a PlayStation 5 where he relaxes after matches. His bedroom includes a massive wardrobe for his collection of sneakers and designer outfits. Even his pet dog, Bella, enjoys the luxury of the spacious apartment.

Neighbors with Virat Kohli

Shreyas shares his neighborhood with former Indian captain Virat Kohli. During the lockdown, Shreyas even surprised Virat with homemade neer dosas, showing their friendly bond.

From leading teams like Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders to an IPL trophy and record-breaking auctions, Shreyas Iyer is at the peak of his career. His home is just another example of how hard work and success can create a life full of comfort and style.