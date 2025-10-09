Ooty has long been a favourite vacation escape for Hyderabadis. A place where the cool breeze, winding roads, and rolling tea gardens offer a perfect break from the city’s summer heat. Generations of families from the city have made the hill station their go-to retreat, drawn by its colonial charm and timeless tranquillity. However, few know that one of Ooty’s quietest corners conceals a profound connection to Hyderabad’s royal past. This connection takes shape in the form of the Nizam Palace, an estate once associated with the last ruler of Hyderabad.

Tucked away from the town’s bustling markets and tourist crowds, this palace stands as a forgotten piece of history. In this article, Siasat.com explores the palace that is still carrying echoes of regal summers spent here.

From Cedars to the Nizam’s Palace

The story of this palace goes back to the 1860s, when a British man named Mr Rhodes built a bungalow on the Nilgiri slopes and named it The Cedars. It soon became known as “the most English-looking house in Ooty.”

The gardens were impressive, with tall heliotrope bushes, flowers imported from England, and lawns that could rival any grand estate. The bungalow’s architecture reflected the colonial style of the time with sloping roofs, wide verandas, and large windows that let in the cool mountain breeze. Inside, the rooms were simple yet elegant, designed for comfort rather than showiness. The gardens were carefully planned, with a variety of flowers, shrubs, and hedges that thrived in Ooty’s climate, making the palace a colourful and fragrant retreat in the hills.

Later, Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad, bought the bungalow and turned it into his summer palace. Although he rarely visited, The Cedars became a peaceful retreat for British Residents from Hyderabad, who came to enjoy Ooty’s cool weather and escape the heat of the Deccan.

Among those who stayed here was Sir William Barton, a Resident whose family’s time at The Cedars was documented by his daughter Elizabeth Hamilton in her book Feringhees: Sir Robert and Sir William – Two Europeans in India. Despite a strained political relationship between Barton and the Nizam, the Resident and his wife were invited to spend summers at the Ooty estate.

Neglect and legal disputes

Today, the Nizam Palace, once a prized summer retreat, lies hidden and neglected, permanently closed to the public and falling into disrepair. Over the years, attempts to repurpose the property, including a proposed international school by educationist P.C. Thomas, fell through.

The palace is also caught in ongoing legal disputes within the Nizam family. In 2006, a Hyderabad family court barred Prince Mukarram Jah from selling or mortgaging the estate, along with other royal properties, until ownership issues were resolved. With no restoration or public access, the palace remains in limbo, a silent reminder of a grand past waiting for a new chapter.