A poverty-free Telangana and more by 2033, promises DyCM Bhatti

Hyderabad: The Congress-led Telangana government promised to accelerate development projects and make a “poverty-free” state by 2030 and the first state in the country to achieve developed-economy status by 2033.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, was held on Thursday, September 24, to discuss the action plan for achieving the state’s long-term economic and social development goals.

The meeting was attended by SP Tucker, former Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh and Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation Vice Chairman, along with officials from the Finance and Planning departments. Officials discussed methods to strengthen the state’s development planning and implementation, enhance inter-departmental coordination, and design systems to monitor development outcomes.

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A ‘transformed’ Telangana

A dedicated Project Management Unit (PMU) will be established to handle formulating strategic plans for the state’s priority development programs, coordinating across various departments, and overseeing the implementation, monitoring, and acceleration of these programs. Officials said the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) should be further strengthened.

On ‘Zero Poverty’, the meeting discussed launching targeted programs to “transform” Telangana by 2030. Measures will be taken to identify families vulnerable to poverty, ensure the coordinated delivery of relevant government schemes and programs, and create sustainable livelihoods, officials said. A dedicated system will be established to monitor and measure the outcomes of poverty alleviation initiatives.

A focused strategy and action plan will be established to completely develop Telangana by 2033. This roadmap will capitalise on the state’s core strengths, driving investment, innovation, job creation, and inclusive growth.

The Deputy Chief Minister suggested formulating comprehensive district development plans to translate state-level development goals into measurable outcomes at the district level. The Dy CM said seven ‘Sectoral Growth Labs’ will be established to bring government departments, sectoral experts, industries, educational institutions, development agencies, and other key stakeholders onto a single platform.

It was clarified during the meeting that the main objective of these decisions is to operationalise the state’s development vision, thereby accelerating the achievement of goals.