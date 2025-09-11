A.R. Rahman reveals his favourite songs, composers

Mumbai: We all love listening to A.R. Rahman’s melodious compositions, but what tracks does the music maestro like listening to?

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Rahman revealed that he loves to listen to the songs from the 1992 Tamil drama, “Roja” starring Arvind Swamy and Madhoo.

He was further asked, “You are everyone’s favourite, but who is your favourite?” Revealing his most adored composers, he said, “Definitely Naushad saab, S. D Burman, Salil Chowdhury, R. D Burman, Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, Amit Trivedi, and Pratik – who’s an independent composer and singer, and there are many other beautiful young artists who are coming in, and every day they are like getting better and better. So, I want to wish them all the very best.”

Speaking to IANS, Rahman further disclosed why he likes to watch Marvel movies. He shared that during the movie outings with his team, they end up enjoying Marvel movies just like regular fans, and love to listen to the music of the franchise.

The Oscar winner added that they sit at the back, soaking in the experience, and casually embracing the fun and critiques from a normal viewer’s perspective.

Rahman stated, “Sometimes we all go for Marvel movies- 20-30 people in the theatre, and we sit at the back, enjoy popcorn, my whole team goes. Every 2-3 months, we go there.”

Talking about this favourite Marvel character, he added, “No favourite, just to see what the sound is like.” Rahman was further questioned, “Whenever you watch a movie, do you enjoy it or are you constantly thinking about the sound?”

Replying to this, he stated: “It’s inevitable that you notice everything, creative mind – you notice what they are doing, how is the song panned or what are the scores – is it innovative, could it be better- you start criticizing – like how people criticize my work.”