A Raja’s remarks against Sanatan Dharma reflect INDIA bloc’s Hinduphobia: BJP

"Changing name does not conceal one's intent and character," Pradhan wrote on X.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th September 2023 3:58 pm IST
'Deletion' of Darwin theory from NCERT: Union min Pradhan says nothing of this sort happened
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday described DMK leader A Raja’s remarks against Sanatan Dharma as “outrageous and vitriolic” and slammed the opposition parties, saying Raja’s comments reflect the INDIA bloc’s “mental bankruptcy” and “deep-rooted Hinduphobia”.

“Changing name does not conceal one’s intent and character,” Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dharmendra Pradhan wrote on X.

His reaction came after Raja reportedly said Sanatan Dharma should be compared to diseases, such as AIDS and leprosy, that have a social stigma attached to them.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
After U Stalin, now DMK’s A Raja compares Sanatana Dharma to HIV

Reacting sharply to the Tamil Nadu minister’s remarks, Pradhan said, “Outrageous and vitriolic comments about Sanatan Dharma, this time by DMK minister A Raja, reflect the mental bankruptcy and deep-rooted Hinduphobia that engulfs the I.N.D.I.A bloc.”

He said the country is watching how the Congress and its “friends are consciously maligning the soul, spirit and roots of Bharat”. Let these “hate-mongers be reminded that Sanatan is eternal, Sanatan is truth”, Pradhan added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th September 2023 3:58 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button