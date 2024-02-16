A sneak peek into 6 upcoming movies of Salman Khan [Full List]

Mumbai: Salman Khan aka Bhaijaan brings more than just movies for his millions of fans; he creates a festival-like atmosphere and celebrations. Regardless of what critics say, his fans simply enjoy his films and shower him with unconditional love.

Salman Khan’s last movie Tiger 3 was underperformed at the box office. There is a lot of huge buzz on his next movie. A lot of gossip is going on about his next projects. Let us find out about Bhaijaan’s next films.

List Of Salman Khan’s Upcoming Movies

1. The Bull

The superstar is collaborating with Karan Johar for his next movie ‘The Bull’ and it is directed by Vishnu Vardhan. Recent gossips say that the movie has been postponed for a while, Salman and Karan are still discussing the financial aspects which are significantly delaying the shooting.

2. Tiger Vs Pathaan

The most anticipated film, Tiger Vs Pathaan which is the creation of the spy universe of YRF. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand. It is going to bring back to the movie screens the top two Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together in a movie.

3. Babbar Sher

Salman Khan and director Kabir Khan are teaming up again for their new movie Babbar Sher. The details of this project are yet to be disclosed. This is going to be the fourth collaboration of Salman and Kabir after Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Tubelight.

4. Safar

Salman Khan and Sunny Deol are big two stars of the mass belt of Hindi cinema. They have built a strong friendship over the years. Whenever they meet whether in public or personal space they remain cordial. Reports suggest that Salman Khan is making a cameo appearance in Sunny Deol’s next movie.

5. Salman Khan – AR Murgadoss

The latest reports say that Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala will be teaming up again for an expensive action film. Producer Nadiadwala has chosen to cast AR Murugadoss as the director along with Salman in an action film, which is scheduled to hit the theaters in 2025 as per reports, although there is no official statement on the same yet.

6. Salman Khan – Atlee

After the stunning box office success of the Jawan movie last year, Atlee is more keen to work in Bollywood. According to recent reports, Atlee might soon work with Salman Khan after SRK. While there is no official confirmation so far about the same, rumors of their collaboration have left fans excited.